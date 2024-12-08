Man taken into custody following shooting at Suffolk church

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is in custody following a shooting at The Divine Church of Deliverance and Transformation Holiness in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, police said.

The church is located at 6315 Whaleyville Boulevard.

Police say around 12:15 p.m., during service hours, someone entered the building with a gun looking for a staff member who was there. The person fired one round in the direction of the staff member.

The gunfire didn't hit anyone and the shooter was detained by people in the church until officers arrived, police say.

Police took a man into custody in connection to the shooting.

Police say the shooter was someone who's known to the church. News 3 spoke with Raymond Giles after he went to the church to pick up his family. He told us the man was a member of the congregation.

Giles also told News 3 that churchgoers saw the pastor tackle the armed man to the ground after shots were fired.

"I thank God for him that nobody got hurt," said Giles. "So it's a blessing... that they came off safe and in one piece."

The shooting is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.