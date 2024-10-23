Shooting that left man dead, woman injured confirmed to be attempted murder-suicide: Suffolk police

SUFFOLK, Va. — A shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured earlier this week was an attempted murder-suicide, Suffolk police confirmed.

On Monday, officers were sent to a home in the 300 block of Linden Avenue following a RAVEN alert, police say. RAVEN is a gunshot detector device that's part of the Flock Safety program used by the department, police added.

Watch: Suffolk man who died in domestic shooting identified by police

Suffolk man who died in domestic shooting identified by police

Inside the home, police say they found a woman who had been shot multiple times and a man who had been shot once.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the home, police added. They've identified him as 30-year-old Frenando Kapri Holland.

After investigating, police confirmed that Holland and the woman were in a relationship. They say he shot her before shooting himself.

Watch: Norfolk Navy woman raises awareness about domestic violence after leaving abusive marriage

Norfolk Navy woman raises awareness about domestic violence after leaving abusive marriage

Police say when officers responded to the shooting, they found two young children in distress on the porch. The two children are safe and staying with family.

The woman is still in the hospital.

Police are reminding the public about available resources to help victims of domestic violence. Those resources are listed below.

Watch: Newport News grandmother walks with police to raise awareness for domestic violence

'She had just turned 6:' Newport News grandmother walks with police to raise awareness for domestic violence

Suffolk Police Department

There are also the following resources available:



You can also find out more on how to protect yourself and others by clicking here.