Single mom stationed at Naval Station Norfolk gifted newly refurbished car

SUFFOLK, Va. — A single mom stationed at Naval Station Norfolk hasn't had a car since last summer. That changed on Valentine's Day, when she was handed the keys to a newly refurbished 2019 Kia Sorento!

Petty Officer 2nd Class Blair Cleary and her son were gifted the car at Caliber Collision’s Suffolk North location.

Petty Officer Cleary has been without a car since June 2024, making it difficult for her to do everyday tasks and get to and from work, according to a release from Caliber Collision.

Recently, things have become even more challenging following her 4-year-old son's recent diagnosis with a severe form of autism, the company added. He requires a minimum of 30 hours of therapy a week and attends an out-of-area school that better supports his developmental needs.

"This timely gift of transportation will give Cleary peace of mind, independence and the ability to spend more quality time with her son and care for his needs," the company's release says.

Petty Officer Cleary was the 600th recipient of the company's nationwide car donation initiative.

She was nominated to receive the donation by MVP – Merging Vets & Players, a national nonprofit working to empower military, veterans, and professional athletes through fitness, health, and wellness programs. The donation, in partnership with GEICO, is part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides® program.