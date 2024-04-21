Watch Now
Suffolk Fire and Rescue respond after three-vehicle crash on Portsmouth Blvd.

Posted at 10:25 AM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 10:25:52-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue said it was on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Portsmouth Blvd Sunday morning.

Crews said in a post on the X platform that they responded to a crash just after midnight in the westbound lanes near Bob Foeller Dr.

Suffolk Police were also in attendance according to the post.

Crews said they found three vehicles with heavy damage and fire. No one was taken to hospital, and the fire was cleared at around 12:30 a.m.

