Virginia State Trooper struck by wrong-way driver on I-64

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police said a Virginia state trooper was hurt after being struck by a driver going the wrong way on I-64.

At around 3:45 a.m. on April 20, state police said they received reports of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 64 at the 256 miler marker.

State Trooper M. LeSage positioned himself in the eastbound lanes and attempted to locate and stop the wrong-way driver but was ultimately struck head-on, according to police.

Northeastern North Carolina Officer shoots, kills man suspected of murder in Elizabeth City: Police Foster Meyerson

LeSage notified dispatchers at around 4 a.m. that he had been struck at a high rate of speed.

Troopers said the driver of the striking vehicle, 26-year-old Elijah Jones, was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Trooper LeSage was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Jones was uninjured and taken into custody.