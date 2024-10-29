Suffolk Fire Union holds cancer detection screenings for firefighters

Early cancer detection is key when it comes to preventing and in some cases beating cancer.

Firefighters have a higher chance for developing cancer due to the harmful toxins they are exposed while on the job. On Monday, Suffolk’s fire union and fire department hosted early cancer detection screenings for esophageal cancer.

Nearly 50 firefighters participated in the cancer screenings at the Suffolk Fire Union, also known as the Professional Firefighters Local IAFF 2801. Bobby Matthews, a Chesapeake firefighter, took part in the 2-minute cancer screening.

"It’s an unnatural feeling to have something like that go down in the esophagus. But what’s two minutes of pressure compared to not finding out in time and having two or three years of treatment," said Matthews.

Esophageal Cancer is the leading cancer in firefighters. It starts in the esophagus and runs from the throat to the stomach which can make it hard to swallow. A nurse with the clinic says the results from the screening will come back in 2-3 weeks.

Dr. Jonathan Eisner, a gastroenterologist with Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group says there's a staggering increase in esophageal cancer in firefighters. Legislators have made strides to protect first responders.

In 2024, a bill was passed through the Virginia general assembly to protect first responders exposed to harmful materials while on the job. It created a grant for early cancer screenings.

In Virginia Beach, the city council recently approved additional medical screenings for public safety personnel. The decision came after the death of Virginia Beach firefighter Matthew Gallina. He died in August after a battle with esophageal cancer.

The American Cancer Society says while there are several forms of cancer you should generally start getting screenings by the time you turn 45. The National Cancer Institute says you're more likely to survive when the growths are small and detected early.