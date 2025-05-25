Suffolk firefighter arrested, facing multiple charges

SUFFOLK, Va. — A firefighter in Suffolk has been arrested and faces multiple felony charges.

According to a spokesperson for the city of Suffolk, 40-year-old Steve Jurnigan was arrested on Friday by the Suffolk Department of Fire and Rescue’s Fire Marshal's Office. He is charged with multiple felonies, including maliciously burning or destroying property, intentionally destroying property, and unauthorized use of an auto.

A city spokesperson says Jurnigan also faces a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery. We're told He has been employed with the Suffolk Fire Department since 2005 and has been placed on administrative leave.

A city spokesperson stated that additional charges are pending and that Jurnigan is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond. No further information is available at this time.