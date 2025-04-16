Watch Now
Suffolk man arrested, accused of murdering man who was shot to death in 2024

SUFFOLK, Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of a man in 2024, Suffolk police announced Wednesday.

Ja’Shaun Saunders-Case, 22, of Suffolk, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm, police say.

The charges come about a year and a half after a deadly shooting in the 6100 block of Old Townpoint Road. Police say around 2 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2024, officers found a man who had been shot in the chest.

The man, 24-year-old Alvin Brown Jr. of Suffolk, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

