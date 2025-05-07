Suffolk man arrested, charged for shooting at multiple people from car

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk man was arrested and charged for shooting at a group of people on Tuesday, according to Suffolk police.

Clinton Cochran, 43, was arrested and charged with nine counts of attempted murder, use of a firearm while committing a felony, reckless handling of a firearm, and four counts of shooting from a vehicle.

Around 7:40 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at the 100 Block of Mahan Street. Police say shots were fired at a group of nine people who were standing around a work truck.

No one was injured, but the truck did get hit by multiple bullets, according to Suffolk police.