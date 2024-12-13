Suffolk nonprofit reaches $20,000 goal with wreath ceremony set for upcoming weekend

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two weeks after News 3 first told you the Horton Wreath Society out of Suffolk was in need of $20,000 to pay for wreaths to lay down at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, the organizations says its reached its goal.

For 17 years, the Horton Wreath Society has placed veterans wreaths in honor of those who have fallen after serving our country.

Back on Thanksgiving, leaders of the group expressed concern that they would not be able to ensure that everyone receives a wreath this year due to funding issues.

The organization says each year the number of people buried at the cemetery grow by about 1,000.

"You helped us, we made our goal of making the money we needed to purchase all 14,000 wreaths and so of course now any extra we get carries over to the next year because next year we will need more," Mike Yarbrough, with Horton Wreath Society, said.

Students from Nansemond River, King's Fork and Lakeland High Schools were hard at work Thursday morning prepping wreaths for this weekend's ceremony.

On Wednesday, students from Grassfield High School in Chesapeake also helped out.

Over 14,000 wreaths were ordered to allow family members to continue to celebrate the holidays with their loved ones who passed.

Beginning Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., families can drive straight to the cemetery to lay a wreath.

On Saturday, volunteers will make their way to the cemetery to assist with the process, with a ceremony starting at 9 a.m.

Volunteers can grab a bus at King's Fork High School at 7 a.m. to make it to the cemetery.