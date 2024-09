SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police are looking for help in the search for a missing teen.

Christopher Pelkey Jr, 17, was last seen leaving his home August 22 around 11 a.m.

Pelkey Jr is approximately five feet, seven inches with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black sweatshirt, and white Nike shoes.

Those with information regarding Pelkey Jr.'s whereabouts are encouraged go to p3tips.com or call 888-LOCK-U-UP.