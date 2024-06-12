Suffolk police identify man who died in weekend tractor-trailer crash

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police have identified that man who died in an overnight crash Saturday.

Brandon Teague, 37, of Greensboro N.C., was identified after his next of kin were notified.

At around 3 a.m., on June 8, crews said they were dispatched to reports of a power line down that had resulted in a brush fire.

Watch related coverage: Former Del. Anderson files federal lawsuit over Virginia speed cameras

Former Del. Anderson files federal lawsuit against Virginia speed cameras

Upon arrival, crews said they upgraded the response due to a large fire in the area.

As crews began to fight the fire they said they spotted a tractor hauling a shipping container on fire.

The tractor had apparently gone off the roadway and struck several trees, according to Suffolk Fire & EMS.