Suffolk police investigate 2nd bomb threat at John F. Kennedy Middle in 1 week

SUFFOLK, Va. — John F. Kennedy Middle School students were evacuated from school grounds while police investigated a bomb threat, according to a news release.

Suffolk Police, Fire & Rescue and the Fire Marshal’s Office say they reported to the school around 8:45 a.m. after they were alerted by school administrators.

Top Stories: Thursday, Jan. 11

While the students were off-grounds, authorities swept the entire building with the help of State Police, the U.S. Coast Guard and K9 units.

Police confirmed that there were no injuries to report, and students and staff were cleared to go back inside around 10:40 a.m.

This is the second bomb threat at the school this week – the first happened on Tuesday, and also prompted students to evacuate and police to investigate.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call police. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by visiting this website.

Stay with News 3 for updates.