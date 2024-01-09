Suffolk police investigate bomb threat at John F. Kennedy Middle School

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a bomb threat at John F. Kennedy Middle School after a call came in just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police began clearing the school at 9:05 a.m., and are currently searching the school with all students and staff moved out of the building.

City leaders confirmed with News 3 that the school is currently on lockdown, and all students and staff have been evacuated.

An individual called the school with the bomb threat, according to Suffolk police.

