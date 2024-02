SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed on person Tuesday morning on Route 58.

The crash occurred near the Downtown exit on Route 58 at 9:02 a.m.

Police have not released what caused the crash, but say one person died as a result.

The section of Route 58 where the crash occurred will be closed for an extended period of time while police investigate, and traffic will be diverted to the Downtown exit.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.