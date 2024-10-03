Suffolk Police looking for missing17-year-old male

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police are looking for a missing man, 17-year-old, Christian Taisler, last seen on Thursday, September 26.

Here's the information Suffolk Police shared:

Suffolk Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing male juvenile.

Christian Taisler, age 17, of Suffolk, was last seen leaving his residence on Patriots Walke Drive on September 26, 2024. He was last seen wearing a black coat, black jeans, black and red Jordan’s and a gray backpack. He was also carrying two suitcases at the time.

Taisler is a white a male with blonde hair and brown eyes and is approximately five-feet, eight-inches tall.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, and there is no further information available for release.

If you have seen, made contact with, or have any further information regarding this individual, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment.

You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1- 888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.