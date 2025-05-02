Suffolk Public Schools reinforcing safety protocol after child gets off at wrong bus stop

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Public Schools is enhancing school bus safety protocols after an elementary student got off at the wrong bus stop in March, according to Suffolk School Board Vice Chair Sean McGee.

The bus safety protocols were discussed at an April school board meeting.

"A child got off at the wrong bus stop and there wasn’t a parent there. That’s what prompted this," McGee said.

The child was able to connect with a friend’s parent and eventually made it home. Suffolk Public Schools says they can’t comment on if the bus driver faced any disciplinary action.

"Now, parents will have to be at the bus stop for a handoff for the child," McGee said.

This protocol was already in place for Pre-K and kindergarten students when the incident happened, but McGee says the district is re-enforcing that protocol.

And if a parent is not present at the bus stop?

"That bus driver will keep that child on the bus until they complete their route and return the child to school, where a parent will have to pick the child up," McGee said.

McGee says the protocol also calls for Pre-K and kindergarten students to sit at the front of the bus so bus drivers can monitor them.

Parents say they feel their kids are safer with these protocols in place.

"It’s good they are noticing issues and trying to fix it," David Lee, a Suffolk parent, said.

McGee says the school district is looking at more safety measures.

"What we’re looking to purchase is a badge ID system... Each child will have a badge. When they get on the bus, they’ll scan their badge — a parent gets a text notification of time and the location of the child getting on bus. And they scan when they get off," McGee said.