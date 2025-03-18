Suffolk Public Schools to give out 200 free bus passes to in-need families

SUFFOLK, Va. — In a collaborative effort to assist families facing transportation challenges, Suffolk Public Schools has joined forces with the city’s transit service.

Starting this year, Suffolk Transit will provide the school division with 200 free all-day bus passes that can be used on any route throughout the year.

These passes are specifically designed to help parents and guardians in need of reliable transportation for themselves and their children. The initiative aims to alleviate some of the burdens faced by families, ensuring they have access to essential services and educational opportunities.

According to school officials, the passes will be distributed to those who demonstrate a need for transportation assistance. This thoughtful program not only supports the well-being of families but also promotes consistent school attendance, which is vital for student success.

Families interested in securing a bus pass can request one by visiting WTKR's website. This initiative exemplifies the commitment of Suffolk Public Schools and Suffolk Transit to foster a supportive environment for all students and their families.

For more information or to request a pass, please visit WTKR.com.