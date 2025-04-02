Suffolk to smoke test sewer lines to locate deficiencies

SUFFOLK, Va. — This month, The City of Suffolk's Public Utilities will be testing the sanitary sewer pipes for any deficiencies and residents may start to see smoke in some areas.

"If smoke resides in the pipeline, if there are any defects in the pipe, often it will escape the pipeline and we will see that come up above ground," explained Paul Retel, Director of Public Utilities. "Sometimes we will see it come out of storm water structures. Sometimes it'll come up in the home."

Testing is done periodically to make sure there is no sewage leaking out of the pipes and no storm water entering in.

City leaders say the smoke is harmless and odorless — however, if you do see the smoke, then you may have an issue that needs to be addressed. For residents, it's recommended to open doors and windows if smoke seeps into your home.

If you notice smoke inside, it might be due to dry plumbing in an unused sink or a deteriorating wax ring around your toilet — you may need to contact a plumber.

However, if you start to see smoke in your yard, that could indicate something else.

"That might be an indication that the sewer lateral, we call it, the pipe coming from your home and tying into our system, might have some defects in it," Retel said.

Sewer line smoke testing in Suffolk will be starting on the 7th.

