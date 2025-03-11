Tax season made easier with free local help

SUFFOLK, Va. — Despite its occurrence every year, tax season looms over most people, so I wanted to see if there were any local programs that would make the filing process easier for people.

This brought me to the Suffolk Workforce Development Center where I met Ginger and E.T. Pope. The couple has been making the drive from Windsor to Suffolk for the past three years to receive free help with their taxes.

Sitting across from their tax preparer, Ginger Pope shared her appreciation from the program.

"We know him [well] because we see him every year, and he does a good job for us,” Pope said.

Familiar faces and free services — quite a refreshing perspective on tax season.

Watch related coverage: Strategies for avoiding fraud and protecting your finances

Strategies for avoiding fraud and protecting your finances

John Oliver, the local coordinator for the AARP Tax-Aide Foundation, wants clients to know that they don’t have to be afraid of doing their own taxes.

“You don’t have to be afraid to get your taxes done. You can come and get help from us,” Oliver said.

For another year, AARP, Oliver, and the team of volunteers have partnered with the Suffolk Workforce Development Center to assist low- and moderate-income individuals, including seniors, in filing their taxes.

Watch related coverage: How to avoid hidden airline fees when booking flights

Hidden airline fees, how to avoid surprises when booking flights

Oliver said the process is thorough: “We do a counseling session, prepare the taxes, then we have another one of our members review what was done to make sure that it’s correct.”

Susan Stubenrauch, the coordinator of the Suffolk Workforce Development Center, expressed the broader mission of their service.

“They could choose anywhere to go when they come here,” she noted. “It's because of people like Mr. Oliver and his team that they feel welcomed and supported. They truly go above and beyond all the time.”

Watch related coverage: Local urgent care offers new option to get mental health help quickly

Local urgent care offers new option to get mental health help quickly

Stubenrauch emphasized that, in Suffolk, it’s about much more than just taxes. She says the public works department provides free bus passes for those needing transportation assistance, the local Lions Club donates eyeglasses for clients struggling to read paperwork, and a small staff-funded food pantry nourishes individuals while they wait.

“We have to meet the needs of people who are in our community. It's what we should do,” Stubenrauch stated. “We provide services to anybody who walks through the door.”

All the tax preparers are volunteers who meet with clients twice a week.

“The training is extensive, and the work is double-checked so you know your documents are in good hands,” Oliver assured. “We’re all volunteers, and it gives us a sense of doing something for the community. It really does.”

Watch related coverage: Are balance transfers the best way to pay off debt? We looked into it.

Are balance transfers the best way to pay off debt? We looked into it.

The Pope couple told me they would be back next year and have even told friends about the free program.

“In fact, we were talking to another couple that went out to dinner one night, and they hadn’t heard about it. We told them about the people here, how nice they were, and what a good job they did,” said E.T.

This program isn't exclusive to Suffolk; there are several locations across the area where you can get help.

Click here for AARP’s Tax-Aide Service Locator Tool and the list of documents you need to bring.

If you are interested in receiving service in Suffolk, the city said:

Appointments must be scheduled in advance, and tax preparation services are available Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., by appointment only. The program has extended the service area and will offer tax preparation services to North Carolina residents. The last date for the tax preparation service will be April 15, 2025.



Citizens must follow the below instructions to participate in this free service:



1. Schedule an appointment by calling 757-774-7908.



2. Pick up an informational intake packet starting January 22, 2025, from the Suffolk Workforce Development Center at 157 N. Main St., Suite D, 2nd Floor, Suffolk, VA 23434.



3. Complete forms and bring them to appointment City of Suffolk

A reminder: Taxes are due by April 15, and spaces are limited. Don’t wait until the last minute!