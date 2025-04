SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people were displaced, and a cat died in a fire in Suffolk on Wednesday, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Crews responded to a structure fire at 4:10 p.m. on the 2200 block of Bleakhorn Road. Suffolk Fire & Rescue reports that firefighters contained the fire to the second floor and the attic. It took 25 minutes to put out the flames.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal's Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.