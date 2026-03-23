Two people injured, one dog dead after Suffolk house fire: SFR

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people are injured and one dog is dead after a house fire in Suffolk on Monday, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

Around 3:43 p.m., Suffolk Fire & Rescue arrived at the 400 block of Wilson St on the report of a house fire. Units say they found a two-story building with heavy smoke coming from the second floor.

Units put out the fire by 4 p.m., according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue. One dog was rescued but died on the scene. Two people were injured and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two adults and six children were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross, according to SFR.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation, officials say.

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