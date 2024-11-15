Unexploded ammunition found in Suffolk neighborhood

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk neighborhood had to be evacuated Thursday after a live round of ammunition was found on someone's porch.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue and Suffolk Police responded to the Magnolia Lakes neighborhood off Nansemond Parkway for a report of an 'unexploded ordnance'.

Homes nearby were temporarily evacuated out of precaution so the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office and the Virginia State Police Bomb Squad could investigate.

The VSP Bomb Squad took possession of the item and investigators determined it was a live round of ammunition. The evacuation lasted about 40 minutes, no injuries were reported.