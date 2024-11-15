Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

Unexploded ammunition found in Suffolk neighborhood

Virginia State Police Bomb Squad called to Suffolk for live ammunition
Live ammunition found in Suffolk Neighborhood
Posted

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk neighborhood had to be evacuated Thursday after a live round of ammunition was found on someone's porch.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue and Suffolk Police responded to the Magnolia Lakes neighborhood off Nansemond Parkway for a report of an 'unexploded ordnance'.

Live ammunition found in Suffolk Neighborhood
Live ammunition found in Suffolk Neighborhood

Homes nearby were temporarily evacuated out of precaution so the Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office and the Virginia State Police Bomb Squad could investigate.

The VSP Bomb Squad took possession of the item and investigators determined it was a live round of ammunition. The evacuation lasted about 40 minutes, no injuries were reported.

More stories from Suffolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Salvation Army's Digital Red Kettle