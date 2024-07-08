Vehicle overturns after crash in Suffolk: Fire & Rescue

SUFFOLK, Va. — One person was in the hospital Monday morning after a 2 vehicle crash in Suffolk, according to Fire & Rescue.

Officials said in a post on Facebook made at 9:49 a.m., that crews responded to a collision with entrapment at Godwin Boulevard and Hillpoint Boulevard.

More from Suffolk: Massive fertilizer warehouse fire that led to evacuation in South Hill is contained, officials say

Car wreck led to massive fire at Virginia fertilizer warehouse, company officials say

Images of the scene show a car overturned in the grass beside an intersection.

Crews said they transported one person to the hospital with moderate injuries.