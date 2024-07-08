Watch Now
Vehicle overturns after crash in Suffolk: Fire & Rescue

Top Stories - Monday, July 8
Posted at 10:06 AM, Jul 08, 2024

SUFFOLK, Va. — One person was in the hospital Monday morning after a 2 vehicle crash in Suffolk, according to Fire & Rescue.

Officials said in a post on Facebook made at 9:49 a.m., that crews responded to a collision with entrapment at Godwin Boulevard and Hillpoint Boulevard.

Images of the scene show a car overturned in the grass beside an intersection.

Crews said they transported one person to the hospital with moderate injuries.

