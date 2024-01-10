Virginia’s latest millionaire bought winning Mega Millions lottery ticket in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Someone in the Commonwealth just won a multi-million dollar prize after buying a Mega Millions ticket in Suffolk.

The ticket matched the first five winning numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number, the lottery says.

A ticket that has the first five numbers but not the Mega Ball number is worth $1 million, according to the lottery. However, the person who bought the ticket also got a Megaplier, tripling the winnings from $1 million to $3 million.

The lottery says the person who bought the ticket hasn’t claimed their prize yet. The ticket is one of just three in the country that matches the first five numbers.

The ticket was purchased at the Murphy USA on College Dr. in Suffolk, and the lottery says the store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.