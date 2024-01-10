Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

Virginia’s latest millionaire bought winning Mega Millions lottery ticket in Suffolk

Virginia Lottery
Justin Fleenor/ WTKR
Virginia Lottery logo.
Virginia Lottery
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 12:52:06-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — Someone in the Commonwealth just won a multi-million dollar prize after buying a Mega Millions ticket in Suffolk.

The ticket matched the first five winning numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number, the lottery says.

Top Stories: Wednesday, Jan. 10

A ticket that has the first five numbers but not the Mega Ball number is worth $1 million, according to the lottery. However, the person who bought the ticket also got a Megaplier, tripling the winnings from $1 million to $3 million.

Suffolk woman wins $100K in New Year's Raffle

Positively Hampton Roads

'I started shaking!:' Suffolk woman wins $100K in New Year's Raffle

Heather Eckstine
2:56 PM, Jan 07, 2024

The lottery says the person who bought the ticket hasn’t claimed their prize yet. The ticket is one of just three in the country that matches the first five numbers.

The ticket was purchased at the Murphy USA on College Dr. in Suffolk, and the lottery says the store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Virginia Lottery

News

Where in Virginia the winning New Year’s Millionaire Raffle tickets were sold

WTVR Staff
7:02 AM, Jan 02, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Newport News

Richneck: One Year Later