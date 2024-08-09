Why Suffolk business invests in Crime Line

In July, I told you about the Crime Line. It’s a nonprofit organization, run by citizens where people can anonymously report crimes.

Since 1982 it has helped solve cases and helped police recover more than $28 million in stolen property and illegal drugs.

Volunteers and supporters say that part of the reason the Crime Line has been successful is because people feel more encouraged to step up when their identity is hidden.

Crime Line is a nonprofit so it can't run without community donations and support from local businesses. The money donated by businesses like Suffolk BBQ Co. helps pay out tipsters.

“All the funds are done through fundraising, or through donations, and small business really is the backbone of it — especially at the local level,” says Wayne Powers.

Wayne Powers is the Managing Partner at Suffolk BBQ Co. and says the business has been a sponsor of the Crime Line for about seven years. He’s also on the board of directors for Suffolk’s local board.

Powers says it's a small price to pay for the potential to make our community safer.

“It helps by uniting the police, citizens, [and] the media into one unit to help stop crime and fix crime. [The payout is also an incentive.] It rewards for recovery of stolen property, arrests, seizures of illegal drugs, that type of thing. It gets crime off the street, gets the right people off the street,” he says.

Suffolk BBQ Co. is one of many businesses that see the Crime Line as an investment in safety and our community.

"Monetary donations, of course, are the best and the easiest, but [companies] can sponsor [too]. They can help sponsor events with Crime Line [like the Top Cop dinner]. They can allow flyers or posters in their business. They can talk about Crime Line, have the P3 app, or show people how to report crime and get the word out to spread it more.”

News 3 is also a sponsor of the Top Cop dinner every year.

Crime Line is always looking for volunteers. If you are interested in learning more click here.

If you have information about a crime in your neighborhood, you can submit a tip by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by downloading the P3Tips app.