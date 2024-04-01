Watch Now
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following late-night crash in Virginia Beach

Posted at 1:08 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 13:08:46-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man died and another has serious injuries following a late-night car crash in Virginia Beach, according to police.

The two men were in a car when it crashed into a tree just before 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, according to police. It happened near the intersection of College Park Blvd. and Drew Dr., police say.

The driver did not survive the crash, police say. Police identified him as 27-year-old Ethan James.

The other man in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police added.

It's unclear what led to the deadly crash. Police say they're investigating the incident, and they're encouraging anyone with information to call 757-385-4606 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

