13th annual Virginia Beach Shred-A-Thon helps residents with fraud prevention

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Southern Bank's annual Shred-A-Thon in Virginia Beach had neighbors from across the area stopping by.

Community members gathered early Saturday morning to safely dispose of unwanted documents while supporting local students in need.

Cars lined up at Southern Bank as the financial institution continued its 13-year tradition of giving back to the community through this free document shredding service.

Organizers emphasized the event's importance in today's digital age and increased fraud scams.

"Right now we're trying to battle the fraudsters out there and things that you can do are to dispose of your personal information safely,"said Kelly Johnson Branch Manager for Southern Bank.

The event served a dual purpose, as several participants also donated to the Virginia Beach Bag Program. This initiative provides essential items to help close the gap for young students who need meals outside of the school week.

Coordinators reported that last year they were able to distribute 45,000 beach bags, and this year they hope to continue meeting the growing need in the community.

"A lot of times when kids are returning back to school during the week, they may get free and reduced lunch during the week and during the weekends there is that void again they we're trying to fill," said Bridget Mariano from the Virginia Beach Education Foundation.

The next Shred-A-Thon will be in May 2026

