Man who VBPD found holding knife to someone's throat convicted on multiple charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who held a knife to someone's throat earlier this year — prompting a Virginia Beach police officer to shoot him — has been convicted of all four charges he faced in connection to the incident, prosecutors say.

Gokhan Karabulut, 39, of Virginia Beach, pleaded guilty to abduction, strangulation, and assault and battery against a family member, according to prosecutors. A judge found him guilty of child abuse/neglect, which Karabulut pleaded not guilty to.

The charges stem from an incident that happened the night of April 27 when officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 2400 block of Brasileno Drive, police say.

When officers arrived, they found Karabulut holding a knife to someone's throat, police say. An officer then shot Karabulut, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim in the incident was treated for minor injuries.

Karabulut is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 9, 2026.