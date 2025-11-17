Public hearing to be held on pay increase for some elected VB city leaders

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The last time Virginia Beach leaders approved a pay increase for the mayor and City Council was in 2005. Nearly 20 years later, city officials are considering another raise.

City Council on Tuesday will hold a public hearing on a proposed cost-of-living adjustment for elected leaders.

In 2006, council members saw their pay rise from $18,000 to $28,000. The mayor’s salary increased from $20,000 to $30,000. Under a new ordinance being considered for 2025, council pay would increase to more than $48,000, and the mayor would earn just under $52,000.

News 3 reached out to the current Virginia Beach mayor, Bobby Dyer, on Monday, and he said he does not support the proposal.

“You know, like I said during the retreat, I am really against this,” Dyer said. “The timing could not be worse when we take a look at what’s going on with inflation. We’re just finishing a national shutdown that inflicted a tremendous amount of pain on people, and here we are speaking about a significant pay raise. I don’t think so.”

According to the ordinance, the pay increase would not take effect until July 2027. Several council members have argued that the delay means the adjustment is intended for future officeholders, not necessarily those currently serving.

“This cost-of-living adjustment would not be available until July of 2027,” District 1 city councilman David Hutcheson said. “There will be an election of half the council, and the other half will have an election in less than 90 days of it going into effect, so it may not affect any of us currently sitting there.”

Dyer’s term ends in 2028, but he said he would not accept the pay increase if its passed.

Councilman Hutcheson told News 3 higher pay could encourage more residents to run for office, including those who maybe on the fence because they cannot afford to leave their full-time jobs.

“Not everybody is retired in our city,” Hutcheson said. “It doesn’t mean we’re not thinking about everybody and trying to do our best, but I still think we are missing a large part of our population that could be candidates.”

Residents will have an opportunity to weigh in during Tuesday night’s public hearing. The City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m.