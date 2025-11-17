Kempsville football coach, church youth coordinator Ray Colston dies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Raymond Colston, known as "Coach Ray," who worked as an assistant football coach at Kempsville High School and a youth coordinator at First Baptist Church South Hill, passed away Sunday, according to an email sent to the Kempsville school community.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share some sad news," wrote Principal Tamika Singletary-Johnson. "I know this news impacts all of us and we will come together as a community to support each other and Coach Colston's family."

Singletary-Johnson's sentiments were echoed by his Chesapeake church, which also shared a post on its Facebook page about Colton's death.

The church called him a "passionate, creative, hardworking and dynamic Youth Coordinator... deeply loved by our entire church family.

A cause of death was not shared.

Colston also worked as an in-school suspension coordinator with Tallwood High School, according to Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

First Baptist noted that Colston also launched youth initiatives and organized community events "that touched hundreds of lives and families."

"His passion, creativity, and leadership have left an indelible mark on our ministry and our hearts," the church wrote.

The tragic news follows another report from Sunday that long-time Bayside High School head football coach Jon White passed away.