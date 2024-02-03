18 dogs & puppies make it to the Virginia Beach SPCA

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach SPCA took in a total of 18 dogs and puppies Friday.

The dogs came to Hampton Roads from Richmond as part of a large-scale transfer coordinated by the Bissell Pet Foundation, according to the shelter.

Virginia Beach SPCA

The dogs were originally from two separate groups: 10 were from Louisville, Kentucky, where the animals had been "suffering from neglect and living in deplorable conditions" before being rescued by the Animal Rescue Corps. The other eight dogs were surrendered to National Mill Dog Rescue from commercial breeders.

Virginia Beach SPCA

The new dogs are settling into the VBSPCA, according to the shelter. They will be posted to the website where they are ready for adoption.