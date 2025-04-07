20-year-old Virginia Beach man found shot to death on Osprey Street

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 20-year-old man was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Friday night, according to the city's police department.

Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of Osprey Street. That's near the intersection of North Witchduck Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Around 7:10 p.m., police say they found Joshua Rice, of Virginia Beach, who had been shot. He died at the scene.

This incident is being investigated by the VBPD Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 757-385-4101 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.