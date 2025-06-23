Watch Now
23 dogs removed from home after Virginia Beach fire

3 people, 50 dogs displaced in Virginia Beach house fire
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Twenty-three dogs were removed from a home after a fire last Wednesday, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

The removal of the dogs comes after four people and over 50 dogs were displaced by a house fire on North Landing Road in Virginia Beach on June 18.

Police say the owners are cooperating, while animal services provide the dogs with the best care.

The Norfolk SPCA is looking after 13 of the dogs, while the rest can be found at the Portsmouth Humane Society, the Heritage Humane Society and Pennies For Paws.

Many of the dogs found were puppies born within the last five months.

