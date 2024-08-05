25+ dogs surrendered by commercial breeders will soon be adoptable at VBSPCA

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nearly 30 dogs that were surrendered by commercial breeders will soon be ready to meet and adopt at the Virginia Beach SPCA.

The SPCA says 29 dogs are now in the shelter's care following a large-scale rescue effort in Richmond. They were just some of the 170 dogs surrendered to the National Mill Dog Rescue from commercial breeders, the SPCA says.

The dogs are settling in for now but will soon be adoptable, the SPCA says.

Click here to see adoptable animals at the SPCA.