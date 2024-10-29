3 women, 1 teen accused of trespassing, assaulting girl at Kempsville High School

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three 18-year-old women and a 17-year-old girl are facing charges in connection to an assault that left a girl injured at Kempsville High School last Tuesday, police say.

Police say on October 22, a School Resource Officer with Virginia Beach Police Department was made aware of a physical altercation that happened on school grounds. A 17-year-old girl was hurt in the altercation, according to police.

A few days later on October 25, four suspects were identified and arrested, police say.

Police say the following women, all 18 years old, are charged with conspiracy to commit trespassing on school property and assault by mob: Ashlynn James from Virginia Beach, Jalaaiyah Rucker from Norfolk, and Kina Pass-Cutler from Norfolk. A 17-year-old girl is also facing those charges.

The three 18-year-olds are also charged with trespassing and James and Rucker are facing simple assault charges, police added.

Police did not share information on the nature of the assault or the condition of the injured girl.

This article will be updated with more information. Stay with News 3 for updates.