4 people injured after bus lost control, ran over church sign in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four people were injured following a bus crash in Virginia Beach Friday evening near Bayside Baptist Church, according to the Virginia Beach police department.

According to police the bus, which was owned and operated by Ripley Heatwole Senior Communities lost control, hitting a few cars and running over one of the church's signs.

The four injured are believed to elderly by officers. One of those injured are considered to have serious injuries, but not considered life-threatening.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

