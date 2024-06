VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 77-year-old died when she was hit by a vehicle Friday night in Virginia Beach, police said.

Police said it happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. That's between Holland Road and Lamplight Lane.

Virginia Beach police identified the victim as Lucena Lynch.

No charges have been filed at the time, police said.