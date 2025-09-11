9/11 memorial made of steel from World Trade Center dedicated in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Twenty-four years later, memorials continue to honor the lives lost and bravery of heroes during the September 11 attacks. This year, a memorial over 30 feet tall made of steel from the World Trade Center now stands at the fire training center in Virginia Beach.

"Hard to believe it's been 24 years already," said Steven Cover, the former Virginia Beach Fire Department Chief.

The city held a ceremony on Thursday morning at the memorial, marked by prayer, stories, and respect.

John Hood

The structure was created from steel taken from the north face of the South Tower, located between the 55th and 58th floors.

The steel was donated by an artist from Raleigh, North Carolina last year, and a committee was formed last fall to figure out how to display it.

“One of the best ideas that was put forward was to pour the slab that the steel is sitting on in the shape of the Pentagon, to pay tribute to the Pentagon,” said Jon Rigolo of Virginia Task Force 2. “Of course, the trees behind it represent Shanksville, in respect to the aircraft that crashed there in Pennsylvania.”

John Hood

Some of the first responders from Virginia Task Force 2 who responded to the Pentagon on 9/11 helped assemble the memorial.

The steel has not been altered, except for the base, which was modified to withstand hurricane-like winds. A sealant was also applied to the metal.

Those behind the project hope it will serve as a daily reminder of the tragic events of that day.

“I think when the recruits come in, starting their training here, they see that every day,” said Wayne Black, a retired Virginia Beach Fire Department captain. “They can reflect on it, just like the older members who come in during their training throughout their time in the department.”

Plaques will be installed in front of the memorial, providing visitors with more information about the memorial and those who responded to the 9/11 attacks.