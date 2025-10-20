Abby Furco Memorial Color Run raises more than $11K in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Fourth Annual Abby Furco Memorial Color Run filled the streets of Virginia Beach with color and community spirit Sunday, honoring the memory of a local teen whose courage continues to inspire.

This year’s event drew more than 350 participants and 130 volunteers, marking the largest turnout since the run began. The event, which was entirely funded by community sponsors, raised $11,602 and counting, nearing its $12,000 goal.

The run honors Abby Furco, a Virginia Beach teen who died four years ago on Oct. 19, 2021, at age 15, after an 11-year battle with childhood cancer and the lasting effects of her treatment. Her friends created the event as a way to remember her with joy and positivity while supporting others facing similar challenges.

Since its first year, the color run has continued to grow, bringing together families, students, and neighbors to celebrate Abby’s legacy of kindness and perseverance.

Proceeds from the 2025 event benefit Abby’s Legacy Foundation, Edmarc, and the St. Baldrick’s Foundation. Each organization supports children with cancer and their families in Hampton Roads through research, care, and community outreach.

The annual event serves as both a fundraiser and a tribute, turning the anniversary of Abby’s passing into a celebration of life, resilience, and the power of community.