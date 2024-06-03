'Absolutely packed:' weekend festivals draw large crowds to VB Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The first weekend in June was jam-packed in Virginia Beach as several major events kicked off along the Oceanfront.

Between 26th and 31st streets crowds of thousands gathered to support athletes take to the ramps, walls, and sky at the Jackalope action sports festival.

It's the second time the event's been held in Virginia Beach.

"It has been absolutely packed. We have had athletes from all over the world travel here to compete and show off their skills," said Heather Lakhani, marketing manager for Coastal Edge.

"Everybody is in love with skateboarding and rock climbing and base jumping," explained Tyler Hammond who was at the festival for Leap Boards.

The fest featured skateboarding, base jumping, BMX, bouldering and more. Things are a little bigger than last year too, with a larger Vert ramp that's the same style used in the X Games according to the company that assembled it.

For those attending, it's all about the inspiration and the vibes.

"The competitions have been really high quality and all the riders and everyone are happy to be here so it's got good energy," said Hammond.

The event attracts enthusiasts and world-renowned athletes.

News 3 caught up with one of them — Mitchie Brusco. Brusco is known as the first skateboarder to successfully land a 1260. This weekend he won his competition in Skateboard Vert.

"It was hard to manage the wind on the beach, but Virginia Beach showed out, the crowd was great, the ramp was great, so I'm happy," said Brusco.

He's glad to see everyone continue to push the limits.

"The next generation is really coming in fast and that was me when I was a kid. I feel almost obligated to push them ahead the fastest I can and I see them make their runs and I'm like man, you really gotta try to beat me though," said Brusco.

"Some future competition?" asked News 3 reporter Erika Craven.

"Some competition right now," said Brusco. "I mean JD [one of my competitors] is 15 he had me by a couple points going into the last run. He's 15 but really good."

Next, Brusco will be preparing for future competitions across the U.S.

Event organizers said last year drew about 50,000 people to the Oceanfront. They expect the final numbers this year to top that.

"We're hoping every year it gets bigger and better. // Action sports has such a rich history here in Virginia Beach with surf and skateboarding. And it's growing every year," said Lakhani.

The Oceanfront was also packed this weekend due to the Point Break Music Festival and USO Experience, which means tourist season is well underway.