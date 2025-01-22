VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Have you ever had an experience as a teenager that had a profound impact on your life? Nearly 600 students, ranging from 6th graders to seniors, will have that opportunity at Virginia Beach's Green Run High School at its 17th annual African American Male Summit.

I spoke with some of the Green Run students selected to lead the summit to hear what they're hoping to get out of the event.

Watch: Kurt Williams speaks with Green Run students leading upcoming African American Male Summit

African American Male Summit at Green Run High aims to challenge stereotypes, empower youth

The teens tell me there are distinctive challenges young Black men face in today's society, including stereotypes and misconceptions. They said by addressing these issues together head-on, they can work together to overcome them.

"We can all share our experiences and differences and get that negative stereotype out of everyone's head... that African American males are, like, only good for sports or they're violent," said junior Kamren Johnson.

"I think a summit like this is needed so our community can grow together, because I feel like a lot of people tend to hate on each other," said senior Jaylen Holloway.

"This is needed... just us coming together and talking about our everyday problems, or just learning from each other," senior Kassidy Jackson said in agreement.

Watch related coverage: Club helps high school boys break the cycle of silence surrounding mental health

Club helps high school boys break the cycle of silence surrounding mental health

The teens added that they're especially looking forward to providing guidance as mentors at the summit — something senior Anthony Saylor says has been instrumental.

"[Having mentors] played a big impact on me as a kid... and it's just been inspirational," said Anthony.

Kassidy shared the following advice for those planning on attending: "Basically, don't take this for granted and be there to learn... Don't just take it as just, 'Oh, my mom is making me go.' No, be there to learn from this," he said.

The summit is happening on Jan. 25. Registration is closed, but information for similar programs is available here.