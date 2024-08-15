Amber Alert issued for 3 children abducted from Virginia Beach home, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three children, all under of the age of five, have been abducted from their home in Virginia Beach, according to police.

An Amber Alert has been issued after Virginia Beach Police say 36-year-old Dana Plummer stabbed the childrens' mother and left the home on Jay Are Court in a black SUV.

Investigators say the three children, Zayir Plummer, 3; Zayin Plummer, 5, and Za'riyah Plummer,1, were taken from their home around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Virginia State Police Virginia State Police issue Amber Alert

Virginia Beach Police Amber Alert issued for three children abducted from their home

According to police, the children all have brown eyes and brown hair.



Zayir is approximately 4 feet in height and weighs 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing gray pants and a black jacket.

Zayin is approximately 4 feet in height and weighs 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing rust-colored pants and a light blue shirt.

Za'riyah is approximately 24 inches long and weighs 40 lbs. She was last seen wearing pink tights and a Trolls dress.

Virginia Beach Police describe Dana Plummer as a Black male with brown eyes and brown hair, standing 5'9 in height and weighs 165 lbs. Police say Plummer could possibly be driving a Honda Passport with VA temporary tag 37550R and headed in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information can call the VA Beach Police at 757-385-5000 or 911.