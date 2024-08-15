Father who abducted kids in VB stabbed their mother, another girl: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man stabbed a girl and the mother of his children multiple times before abducting their three children from a Virginia Beach home Wednesday night, according to police.

Just before 9 p.m., officers went to 908 Jay Are Court after a stabbing was reported, police say.

Watch: 3 children abducted by father injured in crash in Maryland; one airlifted to hospital

3 children abducted by father injured in crash in Maryland; one airlifted to hospital

Officers say a woman who had been stabbed answered the door. After an officer told the woman to come out to the porch and sit down, they entered the home and saw blood on the first floor of the home, police say.

When they went upstairs, officers say they found a girl who had been stabbed lying on a bed. Her injuries were severe, officers added.

The woman and girl were taken to the hospital and police have remained in the home since their initial response.

Police say they were stabbed by 36-year-old Dana Plummer before he abducted the three children. Plummer’s relationship to the girl is unknown, but police confirmed that the woman he stabbed was the mother of his three kids.

Following a police chase, the car Plummer was driving–which was carrying the three kids—crashed in Maryland, police say.

Watch: Aerial footage shows scene following crash in Prince George's County

Aerial footage of crash with abducted children

The three abducted kids — Zayir Plummer, 5; Zayin Plummer, 7, and Za'riyah Plummer, 1 — were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, police say. The AMBER Alert that was issued when they were taken has since been canceled.

One-year-old Za'riyah Plummer died at the hospital, police say.

Plummer was also injured and taken to the hospital, police say.

Watch: Raw video from scene

Crash in PG County after children abducted from VB

Plummer is facing the following charges, police say: two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of parental abduction, four counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor, and domestic assault.

We’ll update this article as we learn more about the conditions of those involved.

As police investigate, they’re encouraging anyone with information to call them at 757-385-4101 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.