Apparent settlement reached over eminent domain case between church and City of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A land dispute involving the Gathering at Scott Memorial United Methodist Church and the City of Virginia Beach has been resolved, according to church officials.

“We’re glad to put this behind us and be able to move forward,” said Pastor Devon Blair with Gathering at Scott Memorial United Methodist Church.

The city previously explained that it acquired a small area of land in front of Scott Memorial, located at 409 First Colonial Road, to widen a sidewalk as part of a larger project designed to alleviate congestion at the intersection of First Colonial and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

To determine compensation for the church regarding the land, a jury trial commenced in November 2023 but resulted in a mistrial for unspecified reasons. Rather than return to court, in March 2025, both parties engaged in a daylong mediation session.

A City spokesperson wrote, “Out of respect for our stakeholders, we are unable to share details on this project. Our priority is working toward a mutually agreed outcome.”

According to church staff, they reached an agreement in which Virginia Beach will compensate the church an undisclosed amount for the land approaching its entrance.

Blair expressed mixed feelings about the settlement, saying, “No amount of money is going to change what is happening in front of our building and the impact that it’s had on our congregation, but we’re pleased this will give us an opportunity to make some improvements and increase the ministry that we’re able to do here to serve the community.”

Previously, the church has made alterations to its sanctuary, believing it was no longer safe for congregants to enter and exit through the front door. Blair noted, “Here above the entrance it says ‘enter here to worship’ and that no longer is able to be the case.”

Despite the changes, the church invites the community to enter through the back and participate in their popular Fresh Food Wednesdays. Blair said they distribute free groceries, usually to more than 1,000 people weekly.

The pastor said that while they’ve not made any decisions on what to do with the settlement money, she’d like to have the parking lot resurfaced so it’s safer for all the visitors and volunteers.