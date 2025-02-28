Behind-the-scenes tour of Virginia Beach’s new Dome

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Dome is nearing completion, and on Thursday, members of the media were allowed to put on hard hats and get a tour.

The Dome is the anchor of the $350 million Atlantic Park entertainment project near 21st and Atlantic Avenue at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The project has been championed by Virginia Beach native and entertainer Pharrell Williams.

The Dome will be managed by Live Nation in partnership with the Oak View Group.

Virginia Beach leaders anticipate that the new venue will host around 100 events annually, generating business year-round.

On Thursday, one tour leader stated they also booked a wedding for June and can host graduations.

With a capacity of about 5,000, what sets this venue apart is its indoor/outdoor design.

Tabatha Webster, venue operations market manager for the City of Virginia Beach, noted, “The hangar doors you see behind me open to the outdoor space. It’s really a nod to our military community and there’s nothing like it on the East Coast.”

While the old Dome has been gone for more than 30 years, memories of its vibrant history remain.

Ron Charlton, who grew up in Virginia Beach, reminisced about his teenage years spent at the old venue. News 3 reporter Angela Bohon talked to Charlton as he was on a boat in the Bahamas.

“I just remember the Dome as being one of growing up in Virginia Beach. I mean, we spent a lot of time in the ocean surfing and roaming around on our bikes, and when we got a chance to go to a concert at the Dome, that was really a treat,” he shared.

Charlton recalled many epic concerts there such as Jimi Hendrix, Black Sabbath, Hall and Oates, and the Beach Boys.

Looking ahead, the new Dome has multiple shows lined up, including performances by Chicago, Alison Krauss, Pat Benatar, Papa Roach, and comedian Kevin James. Notably, Live Nation revealed that 3 Dog Night, who performed at the old Dome's last show in 1993, will return to the new Dome on May 4. For more details, click here.