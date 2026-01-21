Bicyclist in serious condition after being hit by a car on Tuesday: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A bicyclist is in serious condition after being hit by a car on Tuesday on Dam Neck Road, according to Virginia Beach police.

Virginia Beach police responded to a crash involving a bicyclist at 2:19 p.m. in the 3200 block of Dam Neck Road. Police say they found a male bicyclist with life-threatening injuries on the scene, and he was taken to a local hospital.

The car's driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

This is an active investigation. Check back with News 3 for more.