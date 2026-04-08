Billy Idol to bring ‘It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again!’ show to Virginia Beach in 2026

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rock legend Billy Idol will perform in Virginia Beach this summer on the next leg of his world tour, “It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again!”

The show at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater will be held on Aug. 22, 2026.

Citi presale tickets will be available Wednesday at 12 p.m. followed by an artist presale at 2 p.m. General on-sale will begin Friday at 12 p.m. Click here for ticket information.

Almost a year ago, Idol released Dream Into It, his first full-length album of new music in over a decade. In 2026, Idol will release “Billy Idol Should Be Dead”, a documentary about his life and career.

“It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again!” will also stop in Raleigh, N.C. at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park on Aug. 23.