VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Homicide detectives in Virginia Beach are investigating after landscapers discovered a body near a convenience store.

Police said the body "was found in an advanced state of decay" around 12:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Baker Road, which is near Northampton Boulevard. That's near a 7-Eleven store.

Investigators are still working to try and identify the body, and they did not immediately release a cause of death.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.