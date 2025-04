VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A boy was seriously injured following a shooting near Budding Avenue, according to Virginia Beach police.

Around 2:33 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of South Budding Avenue. After they arrived, police say they found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, the boy was transported to a hospital for treatment, his condition is stable but critical.

Check back with News 3 for updates when more information becomes available.